Olivia Colman cooked Sunday roast for Wicker cast

Olivia Colman cooked "Sunday roast British style" for the Wicker cast.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in Wicker, the romantic fantasy film, and Alexander Skarsgard, her co-star, has now revealed that Olivia cooked for the film's cast.

Alexander, 50 - who also stars alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Marli Siu, Nabhaan Rizwan, Richard E. Grant, and Peter Dinklage - told People: "Olivia and Olivia’s husband, Ed [Sinclair], who produced the film, would host Sunday roast British style at their house and invite everyone. And it was playing games, lazy Sunday drinking. It was so nice. It was such a special experience."

The cast and crew grew close during the shoot, and the behind-the-camera team were happy to pay their own way to attend the Sundance Film Festival in January, where the movie premiered.

The actor said: "Pretty much the whole village, all the cast of the village, came out to Sundance. They flew themselves out for the premiere and put themselves up in an Airbnb."

Olivia, 52 - who also served as a producer on the project - relished the film's shoot.

The actress said: "I enjoyed every moment of it.

"I loved when we were all in the village, and we were all sitting around in a circle in our coats and chairs between scenes, chatting and playing games, and we all had a great time, really."

Meanwhile, Alexander recently confessed that he will "never forget" wearing full costume on the set of Wicker for the first time.

The actor plays the Wicker Husband – who begins an unlikely romance with a fisherwoman – in the new film, and Alexander recalled his concerns about the costume being eased by Olivia's ecstatic reaction to the look.

Alexander told Variety: "If it doesn't quite work, it looks like a horror film because it looks like you cut someone's face off and glued it onto your own, and that wasn't quite the tone we wanted to go for here.

"So, it was a lot of anticipation and excitement and a lot of nerves because it was like, 'Oh s***! If it doesn't work, then we're kind of screwed.'"

Reflecting on his co-star's response, he added: "It was an incredible day that I'll never forget. Putting it on and then it helped me find the physicality of the character and then stepping out of the trailer and having Olivia outside going (gasps).

"You can see how intricate and how beautiful the work was, and the fact that once it was glued on to my face, it actually moved with my movements. It's even better than we imagined."