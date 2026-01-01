Halle Berry's ex, Oliver Martinez, retains primary custody of son

Halle Berry's ex, Oliver Martinez, has temporarily retained primary custody of their son.

The former couple share 13-year-old Maceo.

After nearly two weeks of custody hearings, their current custody arrangement, which modified the hours of visitation between Berry and Maceo, while Maceo lives with Martinez, has been temporarily extended. The agreement will remain in place until November, when the custody arrangement will be reexamined.

However, the judge denied Martinez's domestic violence restraining order request against the actress. He also dissolved Martinez's temporary restraining order against Berry.

"We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO," Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, said in a statement. "As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interest of her family."

Berry was accused by Martinez of being violent toward their son Maceo. Martinez filed for sole custody of Maceo, claiming that Berry "physically abused" their child in September, and alleging "other instances of abuse" in recent years.

Martinez claimed Berry choked Maceo. The 13-year-old gave a deposition behind closed doors at court with both parents ordered out of the courtroom. Berry tried to stop Maceo from taking the stand, claiming that Martinez had coached him.

Berry has denied the allegations, saying in a statement, "I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence. I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child."

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and announced their split in 2015.