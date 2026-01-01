Dolly Parton's estate requests bodycam footage from police 'altercation' with nephew

Dolly Parton's estate has requested bodycam footage from a reported "altercation" between her nephew Bryan Seaver and police at the hospital on the day she died.

Seaver, who is Parton's former head of security, is currently battling a lawsuit from the singer's estate over accusations that he tried to extort money with text messages threatening violence following Parton's death in August.

The estate has now filed a subpoena seeking "all body-worn camera footage" for officers at Vanderbilt Medical Centre on the day the country music icon died. The court filing says the footage shows "Seaver's altercation with police," but offers no other details on the alleged incident.

Last month Parton's estate, run by her longtime manager, Danny Nozell, sued Seaver. They accused him of trying to extort money by sending violent threats, such as "I'm a killer" and "all I do is warfare."

Seaver has denied the allegations, with his lawyers claiming the estate had misrepresented an "ultimately friendly exchange between two longtime friends" into a "claim of terror" in order to haul him into court over a business dispute.

In September, Parton's estate fired Seaver from his position as head of security. They filed another lawsuit against him, accusing him of intimidating and harassing staffers at Parton's Nashville hotel and museum. A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his security company, ordering them to stay away from Parton's offices in Nashville and from interfering with her business.