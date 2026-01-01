William Shatner leads tributes to Sir Patrick Stewart

Star Trek actor William Shatner has paid tribute to the late Sir Patrick Stewart.

Stewart, who was best known for his role in Star Trek: The Next Generation, died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, at the age of 86.

"What a heartbreaking week it has been," Shatner penned.

"Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did.

"Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work," he continued. "He will be deeply missed."

Stewart starred as Captain Picard on all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. He reprised the character in four Star Trek films from 1994 to 2002.

He was also known for his long-running role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

Co-star Hugh Jackman shared two photos of himself with the late actor on Instagram.

"We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man," Jackman wrote. "I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."

Seth MacFarlane, a long-standing creative partner of Stewart, also took to Instagram to pay tribute.

"Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us. I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years.

"He commented to me that he always walked onto a new set feeling like the biggest novice there," MacFarlane relayed. "My stunned reaction was the same as anyone's would be. I said, 'Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed.'"