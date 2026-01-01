Jennifer Lopez reveals being an empty nester inspired new music

Jennifer Lopez has told how her new song is about the 'duality of grief.'

The new track, Proof of Love, will be included as a bonus track on the vinyl release of her 2011 album Love?, in November.

"It's really a beautiful song about this kind of duality," the 57-year-old singer told Variety. "It's this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone's gone. You feel pain and grief. That's really proof of love. I wanted to make that a happy thing. I wanted to make that a marker instead of this devastating thing."

She revealed that her new music was inspired by her 18-year-old twins Max and Emme leaving home for college.

"When they're gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you're facing a life that's totally different now, and you're like, 'What am I going to do with this space and this time?'" she said.

For me, I just went back in the studio. I've written some of the best songs that I've ever written, and I'm really excited. It's a very happy era album. It's some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them."

Lopez first released Love? in 2011. In November, she will reissue the album alongside a concert film.