Jennifer Lawrence staged 'little protest' by cutting hair during The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence staged a "little protest" by giving herself a pixie cut in the middle of The Hunger Games franchise.

While playing brunette Katniss Everdeen in the four-film franchise in the early 2010s, the Oscar-winning actress had to switch back and forth between her natural blonde and her character's colour.

Fed up with constantly dying her hair, Lawrence cut her locks short after shooting the second film, 2013's Catching Fire, to force the film team to give her a wig for the rest of the franchise.

"I had no agency over my hair," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It wasn't until I was in The Hunger Games and I really wanted to use a wig because I was tired of dying my hair brown and they were refusing to give me a wig and so I had my first tiny little protest, of giving myself the worst haircut anyone has ever seen in their life, which was the pixie, famously."

Lawrence, 36, previously explained that she gave herself the pixie cut because her hair was "fried" from dying it for work, recalling that she once dyed her hair several different colours in one day for her X-Men: First Class camera test.

In a separate interview with Allure, the Silver Linings Playbook star noted that The Hunger Games team preferred her real hair because "there was a lot of action and getting wet" during filming.

"In between Hunger Games, I would either be acting in something or (going to) something like the Oscars, where I wanted to look like myself, which was blonde. And so, when I would wrap, I would then dye my hair blonde, and my hair started getting really damaged," she shared.

Reflecting on her protest, the star joked, "I won that battle because they had to put me in a wig, but I lost the war with having that pixie cut."

Lawrence has been discussing hair health as she launched a haircare line called Mes this week.