Ralph Fiennes wanted to avoid 'imitating' Donald Sutherland

Ralph Fiennes tried to avoid imitating Donald Sutherland in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 63-year-old actor plays President Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the new movie in the long-running franchise, and Ralph has revealed that he tried to avoid imitating Sutherland, the late actor who previously played the character.

Ralph told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m a huge admirer of Donald’s work, and I worked with him some time ago. So I think the thing is to look at what he’s created and try and use that, but without doing an imitation."

President Snow is the dictator of the state of Panem, and Ralph has revealed how he approached his character's psychology in the new movie.

The acclaimed actor explained: “It’s all about him, isn’t it? These games are all about him, they’re reflecting on him, his power, his control.

"At the beginning, I think he thinks he’s in a good place, except it all goes wrong with the chariot race, and then he’s confronted by this young man who’s confronting him. It issues a challenge. Just by looking at him, that’s a criticism [to Snow]."

Meanwhile, Mckenna Grace recently revealed that her body was in "fight-or-flight mode" while shooting Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 20-year-old actress stars in the prequel to the beloved Hunger Games franchise, and Mckenna admitted that the movie's shoot took a heavy toll on her.

She told People: "Whenever you’re putting your body in fight-or-flight mode every day, your body can’t tell the difference between the trauma of that and if you were really running for your life.

"So it’s like you go home every day and your nerves are totally shot and you’re out of your mind like, ‘Oh my God, I almost died today.’ And you’re like, ‘Yeah, I did do some dangerous stunts,’ but it’s more so the emotional impact of that."

Mckenna spent weeks preparing for her role in the movie. However, she was surprised that it took such a heavy toll on her.

The actress - who plays Maysilee Donner and her sister Merrilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - said: "I was also unprepared for the amount of cardio I was doing every day on set.

"I trained for a few weeks for Hunger Games in the gym. I had a whole workout regimen and I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m ever going to be needing to do this much cardio,’ to my trainer. I was like, ‘This is ridiculous' ... it was not ridiculous."