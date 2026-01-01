Naomi Ackie reveals trolls send her 'mean' comments about her teeth

Naomi Ackie has revealed trolls send her "mean comments" about her teeth on social media.

During an appearance on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show podcast, the Clayface actress revealed she removes social media from her phone whenever she's finished promoting a project because it's "too much" and "people are f**king mean".

"People are making comments on these things like people don't have eyes and can't read. I've seen stuff about myself, like people talking about me, or sending me DMs that are vile," she said. "People are going out of their way to send me like, 'I hate you.' People have been racist towards me in my DMs, I was once called a rat through the DMs, there's comments - not a lot, but you know, 'She needs to fix her teeth.'"

Whenever she reads those comments, she thinks, "Who the f**k do you think you are? What does my teeth have to do with your life?"

The Blink Twice star, 35, noted that it took her "a very long time" to embrace her distinctive teeth, but she now loves them.

"They are not changing at all; I feel no pressure to do it," she added.

Ackie often wonders what is going on in the troll's life for them to get pleasure out of spreading negativity publicly.

"You feel like somehow your opinion matters enough that it should affect the person you're sending it to. That's a weird power trip you think you have," she stated.

The British star also shared her concern for younger people reading such hateful comments.

"For the kids who are unstable and are learning how to live in their bodies in this mad world, to have that stuff being sent to them, or even being able to view it, and seeing it underneath my comments, what does that do to them?" she asked.

Ackie is currently promoting Clayface and I Love Boosters, which are both in U.K. cinemas now.