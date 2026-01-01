Kendall Jenner admits famous family has become 'more guarded' on reality TV

Kendall Jenner has admitted her famous family members have become "more guarded" on their reality TV show amid the rise of "cancel culture".

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the model noted that she and her sisters - Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner - aren't quite so open about their personal lives as they used to be.

"Cancel culture definitely plays a role into certain things," she said in a confessional. "You can go back and watch old episodes of our show, and I think everything was just a little bit more free."

Kendall went on to describe how each of the siblings has been faced with "false narratives" about themselves in the media.

"We've now gone through years of scrutiny or false narratives. Being me or one of my sisters, you're naturally gonna be more guarded," the 30-year-old continued. "It's definitely gotten worse. But I think caring the least amount about it is probably the safest way."

Kendall's comments came after she and Scott Disick reminisced about how he used to behave on TV, including him appearing drunk during a 2010 episode.

"I don't see if often, but if I did, yeah," sighed Scott, while the fashion star added, "Some of it's f**king funny... There's so many good Rob (Kardashian) and Scott moments."

The Kardashian-Jenner family rose to prominence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021.

After taking a brief break, the family began another reality TV show, The Kardashians, in 2022.

Season eight is currently airing weekly on Hulu/Disney+.