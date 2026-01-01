Cara Delevingne reveals why she waited to start her music career

Cara Delevingne has revealed why she waited to start her music career.

The British star, who is best known as a model and actress, released her debut album, Not Normal, in September.

The 34-year-old revealed that her struggles with addiction had played a role in her delaying her start to her music career.

Speaking in Bustle, she said, "Not being a sober person, I was so all over the place."

She explained that she "just wouldn't have been able to handle" the judgement over her music during a time when she was "on the edge of so much self-hatred".

"Back then, I could just about cope with people telling me I'm not pretty or ugly or not good at acting, but I couldn't deal with (scrutiny over my music)," she continued. "I just wouldn't have been able to hack it."

After years of battling a drug addiction, the Paper Towns actress checked into rehab in late 2022 and has been sober ever since.

In 2020, Delevingne contributed backing vocals on Fiona Apple's song Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and the pair reunited to co-write the song Need It for the catwalk star's debut album.

The Suicide Squad star explained that they wrote the verses by "sending pictures of Post-it Notes back and forth to each other".

Speaking about working on the album alongside Apple, Delevingne added, "You can't really hear her as much in the music, but she's just been an inspiration to me as a person and as an artist. I absolutely adore her."