The Batman Part II filming paused after cast member hit by Batmobile

Filming on The Batman Part II was paused after a cast member was run over by the Batmobile.

The accident is said to have happened earlier this month during the filming of a dramatic scene and the unnamed person involved is said to be recovering at home after receiving hospital treatment when the shoot went "horribly wrong".

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The Batman films are known for their ambitious scenes but this one went horribly wrong and a cast member ended up being hurt.

“People working on the set said the Batmobile had run someone over. Filming was stopped after the accident.

“These kinds of action films always come with some level of risk and this accident served as a reminder of that.

“Luckily the person who was hurt received treatment at the hospital and is now recovering at home.”

The publication reported that they contacted the cast member believed to have been hurt and they did not deny their involvement in the incident.

Filming on The Batman Part II - which sees Robert Pattinson reprise the titular role - has since resumed.

Production on the sequel had previously been paused to allow director Matt Reeves to focus on a "family matter", but Black Bag filmmaker Steven Soderbergh recently boarded the project to help complete principal photography.

A spokesperson for DC Studios said in a statement: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2.

“Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfil Matt’s vision of the film.”

Both Steven and Matt stressed they will be working collaboratively, and the latter will ultimately complete the work on the project.

Steven said in his own statement: “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

And Matt clarified on X: "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."

In July, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had pushed the sequel’s release to 18 February 2028, having previously scheduled it for October 2026 before moving it to October 2027.

Pattinson previously admitted he felt "strange" for some time after filming The Batman because he was constantly "in the dark", both in terms of mood and lighting.

He said: "Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can’t see anything for like months. It does affect you like you feel strange afterwards.”