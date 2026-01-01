Dakota Johnson experiences 'heartbreak' every time she finishes filming a project

Dakota Johnson experiences "heartbreak" every time she wraps filming on a project.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has revealed that the worst part of making a movie is when the team goes their separate ways after spending several intense weeks together.

"I've felt that sort of heartbreak I don't even know how many times now in my life," she candidly said in an interview with U.S. Vogue magazine. "It's like leaving summer camp. It's so devastating. And I don't know how much more heartbreak my heart can handle."

Johnson recently wrapped filming in Italy on Three Incestuous Sisters alongside co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley, and Josh O'Connor.

The Verity star, who also produced the film via her TeaTime Pictures company, described the shoot as "a deeply soulful, creative experience" and shared that she wants the set of any TeaTime production to feel like "a protective maternal space".

"I've had experiences where people feel forgotten or lost or not taken care of or not seen on set or just undervalued, and I don't like anyone to feel that way," Johnson explained. "When people feel valued and safe to explore their minds, magic happens. The way that it went with Three Sisters, I would be okay if that was the last movie I make."

Johnson founded TeaTime Pictures in 2019 with her friend, former Netflix executive Ro Donnelly, and they have made films including Cha Cha Real Smooth, Am I OK?, Splitsville and Daddio, all of which the actress has starred in.

The 37-year-old admitted they had "huge" ambitions for TeaTime in the beginning and hoped to be "the first female-founded indie film studio", however, she learned that making smaller movies allowed her to work the way she prefers.

Three Incestuous Sisters, based on Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name, follows three isolated sisters whose relationship is disrupted by the arrival of the lighthouse keeper's son. It is currently without a release date.