Chad Lowe lists LA home following daughter's tragic death

Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, have put their home up for sale.

The move comes a month after the death of the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

The sprawling 3,239-square-foot (300 sqm) home already has an offer from a prospective buyer for $3.249 million (£2.43 million), TMZ reports.

According to real estate records, the couple has accepted the offer, but it's "contingent on certain conditions being met", the outlet confirmed.

The house in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles boasts four bedrooms and three baths, vaulted ceilings and Spanish-style architecture.

The Lowes bought the home for $3.15 million (£2.35 million) in March 2025, after their family home in Pacific Palisades burned down during the January 2025 fires.

The blaze tore through their neighbourhood and completely destroyed the house where the Pretty Little Liars star, Painter and their three daughters had lived for 10 years.

Lowe shared photos of the charred ruins and remaining chimney on Instagram at the time, and his brother, Rob Lowe, shared that the family had lost all their belongings.

Fiona died by suicide on 29 September.

Following her passing, a family friend revealed that the young teen had been deeply affected by the loss of their home in the Palisades fire.

"Something happened when the fires happened," Mykesha Robinson, whose daughter Faith was best friends with Fiona in primary school, told the Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, the family held a private celebration of life honouring Fiona, with only family and close friends in attendance.