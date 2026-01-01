Paul Bettany 'blew out about 10 blood vessels' in his eye filming VisionQuest

Paul Bettany has shared details of a medical situation on the set of VisionQuest.

The actor, who is reprising his role as synthezoid Vision in the streaming series, revealed that he "blew out about 10 blood vessels" in his eye during a particularly committed scene.

"I was pretending to have a device on my head that is doing something to my brain, and I was just wildly overacting," Bettany told Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"And I blew out about 10 blood vessels in my eye... It was a lesson in less is more."

Bettany recalled his eye being red for about two weeks, which he assumes "must've cost production so much to take it out" with CGI.

"The irony is the actor playing Vision is kind of myopic," the Beautiful Mind star joked. "Can't see a thing when I take my glasses off. Which is great depending on the actor you're working with."

Set after the events of 2021's WandaVision, the eight-episode limited series sees Vision communicating with several AI personas embedded in his programming to attempt to understand who he is. As a bounty is set on his head, Vision goes on the run with a mysterious teen, played by Ruaridh Mollica, who may be his reincarnated son.

VisionQuest airs its Season 1 finale on 10 November.