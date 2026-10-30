Matilda stars reunite to celebrate film's 30th anniversary

Some stars of Matilda have reunited at a special 30th anniversary screening of the beloved film.

Danny DeVito, 81, who directed and starred in the 1996 family comedy, hosted a live-narrated screening, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra playing the movie's score, at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday (30.10.26).

After the screening, the star (Harry Wormwood) surprised the audience by welcoming Mara Wilson (Matilda Wormwood), Kiami Davael (Lavender), Jacqueline Steiger (Amanda Thripp), Kira Spencer Hesser (Hortensia) and Pam Ferris (Miss Trunchbull) onto the stage.

Following Matilda in Concert, Wilson, 39, took to Instagram to share a lovely group photo with her co-stars.

She captioned the upload: "Matilda 30th Anniversary Celebration at Royal Albert Hall in London! Five thousand Matilda fans! I still cannot believe it!

"What a joy to celebrate with people who mean so much to me, with whom I share so many wonderful memories. Jaki, Kiami, Pam, Kira, David Newman, and of course, Uncle Danny, I love you all."

Adapted from Roald Dahl's 1988 children's book of the same name, Matilda follows the titular young schoolgirl as she uses her extraordinary magical powers to stand up against her neglectful parents, Harry and Zinnia (Rhea Perlman), her brother Michael (Brian Levinson), and her cruel school principal, Miss Trunchbull.

During production, Wilson's mum, Suzie, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment, and DeVito was a huge source of support for his on-screen daughter and her loved ones away from the cameras.

Speaking at July's Fanboy Expo Knoxville, Wilson said: "[Danny] really helped me and my family when we were going through something terrible.

"And they were very loving and kind, and I made so many lifelong friends on that.

"And yes, there were hard days, but there were also days where it felt like summer camp, and I am still friends with the people that I worked on it today."

Suzie died in April 1996 at the age of 42, just months before Matilda was released, leading DeVito to dedicate the film in her honour.

Wilson said: "I call him my favourite uncle. Matilda means the most to me because I had a lot to do.

"It was a big responsibility. I was the title character.

“It was difficult at times, I was also going through a hard time, but as I told you, Danny DeVito did not literally adopt me — that’s a myth — but he did take very good care of my family.”

Meanwhile, she described her experience on set as "wonderful".

Wilson added: "We filmed during the summer, so I had a birthday on the set, and they gave me a cake in the shape of Matilda’s red hair ribbon, and I had a really wonderful time working on it."