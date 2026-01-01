Pete Davidson felt like 'a real actor' for first time making How to Rob a Bank 

Pete Davidson has revealed that he felt like "a real actor" for the first time while making his upcoming movie How to Rob a Bank.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian found the dramatic role reminded him of what happened to his father Scott, a firefighter who died in the line of duty on 9/11.

"Once I got in the room (with the young actress), I got really choked up. It really f**ked me up," he explained to Variety. "What happens to the character is adjacent to what happened to me with my dad and the age and all that.

"I'm a comic first, so I never understood when actors would be like, 'It was very painful', but it is. It was very tough, and the first time I felt like a real actor because I wasn't just playing myself."

Directed by David Leitch, How to Rob a Bank is an action-comedy that follows a group of people who've been let down by the system. Led by Nicholas Hoult's character Ryan, they turn to bank robbery as payback, live-streaming their heists on social media.

In his most dramatic role yet, Davidson plays Vince, Hoult's muscle, a war veteran who knows his days are numbered and robs banks to provide for his wife and child.

The 32-year-old took the role seriously, gaining 15 pounds of muscle by getting on "all the peptides" and consuming loads of protein.

"I just think it's really important for people to know that that's what I did," he stated. "When someone says, 'Whoa, you're in tremendous shape!' and an actor goes, 'Yup! just broccoli, rice and chicken!,' it's like, 'no, dude, you have a f**kin' vein going from your forehead to your thumb.'"

How to Rob a Bank, starring Zoë Kravitz and Anna Sawai, will open in U.K. cinemas on 13 November.