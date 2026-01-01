Savannah Guthrie renews plea for news of missing mum

Nine months after her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie has made a renewed plea for closure.

On Sunday, the Today co-anchor expressed that her family "cannot move forward" until they know what happened to Nancy Guthrie, reminding her followers that the FBI reward is still available for information that helps locate her.

Savannah shared the plea with a drawing by her daughter that depicts an umbrella and raindrops with the words, "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy."

"Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel," she captioned the drawing.

"The world goes on, things appear 'normal' as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids. But it's not and it never will be.

"For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom's beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us."

Savannah concluded, "Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing."

The 84-year-old grandmother went missing from her Arizona home on 1 February this year. The FBI has offered a $100,000 (£75,000) reward for information about Nancy's whereabouts, in addition to a $1 million (£750,000) reward put up by the Guthrie family.