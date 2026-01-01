Michael Mann shoots himself in leg at gun range

Michael Mann has been injured after accidentally shooting himself at a Los Angeles gun range.

The 83-year-old director, known for films including Miami Vice, Heat, Collateral and Thief, shot himself in the leg around 4 pm local time on Saturday.

TMZ reported that the incident had taken place at a gun range called The Range LA in West Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to the outlet that police and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) had responded to the scene of the shooting incident.

A representative for Mann confirmed the news of the incident to People magazine.

"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released," Mann's spokesperson told the outlet.

The LAPD added in a separate statement, "Yesterday at around 4 pm officers responded to the 11000 block of Missouri Avenue for a radio call for shots fired at that location. Responding units' investigation determined the shooting to be accidental. The subject was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. An injury report was completed."

Mann's latest project, Heat 2, serves as both prequel and a sequel to his 1995 crime classic Heat. It features a star-studded lineup including Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Stephen Graham. A premiere date is anticipated in 2028.