Martha Stewart addresses Halloween costume backlash

Martha Stewart has broken her silence after sparking controversy with her homeless Halloween costume.

The lifestyle mogul revealed her annual costume via social media.

In a since-deleted snapshot that has been widely screenshotted, Stewart wore tattered clothes with dirt smeared across her face. She held up a sign that read, "I am hungry. Help me."

"I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people," Stewart told Page Six in a statement on Sunday. It was never my intention."

The pic was included in an Instagram carousel promoting candles Stewart sells on QVC.

In the caption, Stewart wrote, "My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!"

Stewart subsequently deleted the photo amid the backlash she encountered for allegedly mocking those experiencing homelessness.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic," she stressed in her Sunday statement. "I am committed to continuing to make a difference."

Stewart, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million (£300 million), has long been vocal about the importance of giving back to communities in need.