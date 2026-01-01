Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness react to Criminal Minds axing

The cast members of Criminal Minds: Evolution are reacting to its cancellation.

Following the news of the long-running TV series' axing as it heads into its 20th season, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness and RJ Hatanaka were among the stars to share their reactions on social media.

Brewster, who played Unit Chief Emily Prentiss, posted a simple selfie with the words, "Free Agent..."

After running for 15 seasons from 2006-2020 as Criminal Minds, the crime drama was brought back with its Evolution continuation in 2022.

Deadline reported the official cancellation by Paramount+ on Friday.

Vangsness, who starred as analyst Penelope Garcia, shared a screenshot of the outlet's coverage and confirmed in a video, "This has happened. It's being cancelled, but then it says right there, 'It's ending for now.'"

She wrote on Instagram, "My heart fireworks in appreciation for the time at this job @criminalminds and my cohorts at fake murder camp."

RJ Hatanaka, who plays Special Agent Tyler Green, shared a cast photo. "Just the finest group of people," he captioned the post.

Showrunner Erica Messer also addressed the cancellation.

"While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept Criminal Minds going for two decades."

Criminal Minds won Favourite TV Crime Drama at the People's Choice Awards in 2017.