Ezra Sosa reveals plans for same-sex DWTS partner

As Ezra Sosa heads into the final weeks of Dancing with the Stars Season 35, he's shared that he's putting out feelers for a same-sex dance partner.

The dancing pro revealed that he had "put in my word" with the ABC to get a male partner for an upcoming season, as he makes his way into Week 8 with his current partner, Julia Stiles.

"I'm working my magic! I definitely want that 100 per cent to happen," Sosa told OUT.

"That's actually been my dream ever since I joined the show. I've been so passionate about same-sex dancing in general, especially being part of the queer community. I've put in my word to the casting director. We'll see what happens over time."

In 2021, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson became the show's first same-sex pairing since its 2005 premiere, followed by Shangela and Gleb Savchenko in 2022.

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills became the third pairing this season, but were eliminated in Week 1.

Sosa added, "Every single time I choreograph on the show, I'll always nod to my community or pop culture. Representation truly does matter. When I joined the show, I never thought there would be a space for an openly gay pro to be on Dancing with the Stars. I'm very lucky to be here."

In the UK, Strictly Come Dancing has also featured same-sex partnerships. In Series 18 in 2020, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones formed the show's first-ever same-sex couple. They withdrew early in the competition after Jones tested positive for COVID-19.

The show's first male partnership in 2021 featured former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite with pro dancer Johannes Radebe. They finished as runners-up.