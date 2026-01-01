Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig wed

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have tied the knot.

On Sunday, editors at MailOnline reported that the former Melrose Place actor and the attorney had married at their farm in Stockton, New Jersey.

Fiebig was photographed walking onto the property in a white dress with lace detailing and a white shawl. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter, Sabine, whom she shares with ex-husband T.J. Holmes.

Representatives for the couple have not publicly commented on the happy news.

Shue and Fiebig announced their engagement last month.

"We're very grateful and hopeful... I don't know how it happened, but there's a happy ending," the 59-year-old recently told People. "I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift... Again, I don't know how it happened, but I can say I'm grateful."

The wedding comes after the couple's respective exes, Amy Robach and Holmes, married in Arkansas in September.

Former GMA3 co-anchors Robach and Holmes hit headlines in November 2022 when they were taken off air after revealing they were in a romantic relationship while married to other people.

Shue and Robach's divorce was reportedly finalised in March 2023, while Fiebig and Holmes ended their union the same year.

The entrepreneur and Fiebig, 49, started dating in December 2023.