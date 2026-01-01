Suki Waterhouse hints at 'massive' wedding to Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has hinted she and Robert Pattinson have grand plans for a "massive" wedding reception.

The model, singer and actress was previously rumoured to have already wed her longtime partner, but told The Sunday Times in a new interview their plans for marriage were still in the works.

Suki, 34, described the challenges she and Robert, 40, faced as they raised their daughter, now two and a half, while also managing busy careers in the entertainment industry.

"It's quite hard to make something work where you're both doing these kinds of jobs, when you don't live in one place and you're travelling a lot," she explained of their eight-year relationship.

"It is almost a decade and that is a beautiful thing. It's a thing that I go, I can't believe that I have this in my life and I can't believe that I'm so happy. And maybe I was surprised because before I had only ever gone out with someone for two years and if it was two years it would have been a disaster at the end."

With Suki currently in America performing as a singer on her Loveland record tour, she admitted any wedding plans would remain on hold until 2027 at the earliest.

"It would either be all or nothing," she explained. "If we were going to go for it we'd have a massive party, blow it out."

The former Burberry model elaborated on her family's global lifestyle, sharing they hadn't "been home" since their daughter, whose name they have not revealed, was born.

"Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn't been anywhere," she reflected. "We've been in rentals and moving every couple of months and we just haven't been home... It's been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family."