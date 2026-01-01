Martha Stewart 'very sorry' for 'insensitive' Halloween costume

Martha Stewart has issued an apology for the "insensitive" costume she wore for Halloween this year.

Over the weekend, the lifestyle guru posted a photo of herself dressed as a homeless person and holding up a sign that read: "I am hungry. Help me."

Following backlash, Martha deleted the image and told Page Six that she had "intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness".

But after social media followers argued that the TV personality didn't fully address the costume, she uploaded a statement via her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough," the 85-year-old wrote. "I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny."

To conclude, Martha added, "I am very sorry."

Representatives for the Martha Stewart Living founder, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million (£298 million), have not yet commented further.

In her initial statement, Martha emphasised that she was "distressed" over the online backlash.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic," she shared.

Martha and her daughter founded The Martha and Alexis Stewart Charitable Foundation in 2003.