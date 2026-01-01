Taika Waititi blasts 'out of touch' critics over scathing Klara and the Sun reviews

Taika Waititi has labelled critics "sad lost souls" following the disastrous critical and commercial performance of his new movie Klara and the Sun.

The dystopian sci-fi film, starring Jenna Ortega as a robotic companion, received savage reviews after its world premiere at the London Film Festival last month and currently holds a 24% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Over the weekend, the Thor: Ragnarok director slammed film critics in a post highlighting the disparity between the critics' score and the 74% audience score.

"I haven't read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people," he wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

"So this Halloween, let's spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn't achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus settled, and became critics," he continued. "Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin."

Waititi claimed critics "also hated" his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit, which went on to win the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. However, Jojo Rabbit has an 81% critic score versus a 94% audience score.

Klara and the Sun, an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel of the same name, is currently Waititi's lowest-scoring film on the review aggregator site.

The movie, also starring Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne and Steve Buscemi, opened in cinemas on 23 October and flopped at the box office, taking just over $700,000 (£522,000) in North America on its opening weekend.

So far, it has only made $1.1 million (£820,000) worldwide.