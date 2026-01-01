Josh Brolin marks 13 years of sobriety

Josh Brolin has celebrated 13 years of "continuous sobriety".

The 58-year-old actor has been open about his history with addiction, revealing in his 2024 memoir, From Under the Truck, that he first tried marijuana at the age of nine and acid at 13, leading him on a long road of substance abuse.

Brolin joined Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) in 2013 and hasn't drunk alcohol since, and is now celebrating 13 years of "continuous sobriety".

Marking the milestone in a touching post on Instagram, he shared three photos, including one of his AA chip in front of a wooden box, another with written letters and cards from his children, wife and ex-wife, and a final snapshot of a sunset.

"13 years of continuous sobriety," he wrote in the caption, acknowledging that he had been trying to get clean since he was 19.

"It's a destiny I already knew was spelled out: fail, react, fail, react, fail, shame, fake laugh, react, jail, fail, fake laugh, pride, fake smile, shame, disappointment, fake smile, spiral, react, jail," Brolin continued.

He went on to reveal that he was sitting at his desk on Sunday when his kids ran up to him and gave him a box with oak trees painted on the front.

"Inside was a letter from each of my children, one from my wife and one from my ex-wife. All masterminded by Kathryn, the love of my life. There was a medallion stating 13 years of sobriety in Roman numerals," the Sicario actor continued.

"How did that turn into that? Show up, humble, ask, be willing, realize you're going to die anyway and nobody ends up looking cool so why not go for good?"

He added, "I know I'm not everyone's cup of tea but those that stay for a sit down and some banter -- I cannot tell you the nectar that you've been and are. I'm so grateful and love you all so. Amen."

Brolin shares his two eldest children, Trevor, 38, and Eden, 31, with his first wife, Alice Adair.

After a marriage to Diane Lane, which ended in 2013, Brolin tied the knot with Kathryn Boyd in 2016. The pair share two daughters, Westlyn, seven, and Chapel, five.