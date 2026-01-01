Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne officially drops Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has officially dropped her father's last name.

Following a name change petition hearing on Monday, Vivienne, 18, now goes by Vivienne Marcheline Jolie rather than Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, according to documents obtained by Page Six. A California judge approved the change during Monday's hearing.

Vivienne, who previously used Jolie professionally while assisting to produce Broadway's The Outsiders with her mother, petitioned to have Pitt removed from her last name in July, shortly after her 18th birthday.

Yesterday's ruling comes a few weeks after two of her adopted siblings, Zahara and Maddox, also legally dropped Pitt from their surnames.

Four of the six children Jolie and Pitt share have legally changed their last name to Jolie, including Shiloh, who was first off the blocks in May 2024.

Pitt and Angelina are also parents to Pax, 22, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 18. Knox recently omitted Pitt from his high school graduation diploma, but has not filed a formal legal petition.

Pax remains the only child still publicly using the Jolie-Pitt surname.

The Mr and Mrs Smith stars separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, finalising their divorce in December 2024.