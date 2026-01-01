Ben Wang in talks to play Iceman in X-Men

Ben Wang is in talks to play Iceman in the new Marvel Studios X-Men movie.

Deadline reports that has has tested for the part alongside several other actors, including Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly and Rhenzy Feliz.

The news comes ahead of the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in which Wang plays District 12 tribute Wyatt Callow.

Iceman, AKA Bobby Drake, is a founding member of the X-Men. He first appeared in The X-Men #1 in September 1963. The character is known for the mutant power of cryokinesis, an ability to generate and control ice and cold.

In the X-Men films of the 2000s, Iceman was played by Shawn Ashmore.

Should he bag the role, Wang will join a cast that includes Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Adam Driver as Mr Sinister, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. Hugh Jackman will not return as Wolverine.

Wang has had a significant boost to his profile in recent years. Well known for starring in Karate Kid: Legends, he has recently booked one major studio role after another, including the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, the David Wain comedy Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, and the 2024 Mean Girls reboot.

The latest X-Men film is slated for release on 5 May 2028.