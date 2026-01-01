Shaun Weiss shares sobriety journey after addiction

Shaun Weiss has detailed his seven-year sobriety journey after a battle with addiction.

The Mighty Ducks star shared insight into his latest milestone in an interview with E! News.

"I've been clean for seven years," Weiss told the outlet. "I lived in sober living for three years. I did inpatient treatment for a whole year."

The former child star, who played team goalie Greg Goldberg across The Mighty Ducks trilogy, is now taking what he's learned and paying it forward, working to launch charities in Los Angeles and Atlanta that give those experiencing addiction and homelessness an opportunity to get clean in a safe, healthy environment.

"I've seen literally hundreds of young addicts come and go," he explained. "I've seen what works. I've seen what doesn't work. The only way that I was really able to get clean was that I had access to really high-end level treatment.

"I'm really excited about that, and that's where I find my purpose."

The 1992 family sports comedy The Mighty Ducks was a major box office hit and spawned two sequels in 1994 and 1996.

Weiss shared that his role as a child star contributed to the personal problems that led to his struggles with addiction.

"The lines get crossed, and it can get to a level where it's unmanageable," he explained. "It was really hard for my parents to discipline me when I was making the car payments.

"I know in my personal case, I was just never really a happy guy," he recalled. "I was always reaching for things on the outside to fill me up."

Weiss has recently ventured back into acting, starring as Freddy in Deformelody: An American Nightmare last year.