Patrick Schwarzenegger to play John Bobbitt in true-crime TV drama

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Isabela Merced have been cast to play the lead roles in Season 2 of the true-crime anthology Good American Family.

The White Lotus alum will star as John Bobbitt, Deadline reports, while The Last of Us star Merced will play his wife, Lorena Bobbitt.

Not yet titled, the Hulu limited series is inspired by the story of the infamous American couple who incited a media circus in 1993 when Lorena cut off her husband's penis with a kitchen knife after an argument at home. She later chalked up the act to abuse during their marriage.

The TV drama follows a hugely successful first season of Good American Family, which debuted in March 2025. It starred Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass as a couple who adopted a young girl who they were told suffered from dwarfism.

The new show will be one in a line of projects to tell the Bobbitts' story, which includes 2020's I Was Lorena Bobbitt, and the 2019 Amazon docuseries Lorena.

Merced is known for her role as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman, while Schwarzenegger has most recently been seen staring opposite Margaret Qualley in the romantic drama Love of Your Life.

Currently, he's filming a role in Mike Birbiglia's comedy Old Friends New Friends. Other upcoming projects include the Florian Zeller thriller Bunker, and Beach Read opposite Phoebe Dynevor.