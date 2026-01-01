Andy Garcia, Paul Anka and David Foster to receive Kennedy Center Honors

Andy Garcia, Paul Anka, and David Foster are among the recipients of the 2026 Kennedy Center Honors.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and members of the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that the Oscar-nominated actor, the singer-songwriter, and the record producer-composer will be feted at a ceremony on 7 December.

In addition, singer-musician Barbara Mandrell and playwright-author David Mamet will also be recognised with Kennedy Center Honors.

"We are recognizing amazing artists whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences," said President Trump. "We are proud to honor this year's class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years."

Each year, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrates artists, performers and creators who have influenced American culture through the performing arts.

While the prizegiving is usually held at The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., it will be staged at the Capital One Arena this year amid Trump's call for the institution be closed for renovations. Earlier this year, a judge blocked the American leader's second attempt to have his name added to the exterior of the building.

A host for the 2026 ceremony has not yet been announced.

Trump hosted the 2025 event, which honoured Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, KISS, and Michael Crawford.