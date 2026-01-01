Dustin Hoffman details 'terrible' time filming The Graduate

Dustin Hoffman has shared that he had a "terrible" time filming his iconic 1967 film, The Graduate.

In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Look at Me, published by The New Yorker, the Golden Globe winner described feeling "like I was about to be fired" while working with director Mike Nichols.

Noting that Nichols seemed to become "an entirely different person" once shooting began, Hoffman described his switch from "wonderful" to critical as "shocking and destabilising".

Hoffman, who was 30 at the time, found himself "in a state of constant anxiety".

"The whole time, I felt Mike was angry at me, either because I was doing something wrong or because he had realised what everybody else already knew, that he had miscast the lead in his film."

The Rain Man star detailed how he heard from theatre director Ulu Grosbard, after an on-set visit, that Nichols was "very much" regretting hiring him to play Benjamin Braddock.

At the time, Hoffman felt he didn't want to make another movie "for the rest of my life", after receiving notes from Nichols criticising his eyebrows and his "thick" neck.

The film, which follows Braddock's affair with family friend Mrs Robinson, played by Anne Bancroft, went on to become a classic, with Nichols nabbing an Oscar in 1968 for best director.

Hoffman earned his first of seven Academy Award nominations for the role, as well as a Golden Globe win.

Nichols died in 2014 at 83.

Look at Me will be released on 10 November.