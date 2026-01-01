Neve Campbell confirms Scream 8 return

Neve Campbell has confirmed that she will return in Scream 8.

The actress has confirmed that she will reprise her role as the slasher franchise's long-running final girl, Sidney Prescott, for the eighth instalment.

"I've got two shows that I'm developing. One I've sold, and Scream 8. So, you know that's in the pipeline as well," Campbell said in an interview with The Associated Press shared on Monday.

When asked if she could divulge "anything" about the next outing, she replied, "No. You know I could never tell you anything about Scream 8... I'll be in it."

The 53-year-old has played Sidney in six of the seven Scream movies, from the 1996 original until Scream 7, which was released in February. She did not appear in 2023's Scream VI due to a pay dispute.

While promoting Scream 7 earlier this year, Campbell explained her decision, saying, "I just didn't think I could live with myself walking on set. I just didn't feel right. I just knew that my value to this franchise was bigger than what had been offered. For me, I needed to make that choice."

Her comeback in Scream 7 was a huge box office hit and became the franchise's highest-grossing instalment yet, taking $214 million (£160 million) worldwide. As a result, an eighth film was swiftly put into development.

Sister writers Lilla and Nora Zuckerman are penning the script for the next movie. A director has yet to be announced, and it is currently unknown which Scream 7 cast members - including Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Isabel May - will return alongside Campbell.