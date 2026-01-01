John Goodman was 'scared' of The Flintstones, but why?

John Goodman was reluctant to star in The Flintstones.

The 74-year-old actor played Fred Flintstone in the 1994 family-comedy movie - but John admits he "wasn’t crazy" about the project at the time.

John - who starred in the movie alongside Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, Rosie O'Donnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Halle Berry, and Dame Elizabeth Taylor - said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "It’s not something I really wanted to do at the time."

The Hollywood star admitted that he was a little bit hesitant to appear in the film.

He said: "I’m ashamed to say that. I should have been very grateful, but it just scared me. Who knows why I’m a dope. But yeah, at the time I wasn’t crazy about it."

Despite this, John ultimately relished the experience, and he now wishes he was more "grateful".

The actor - who has also starred in movies such as The Big Lebowski and Inside Llewyn Davis - explained: "I did have fun.

"I loved working with Rick [Moranis] and Liz Perkins and Rosie. [O’Donnell]. We had a good time. ... And I wish I would have been a little more grateful."

Meanwhile, Halle Berry, John's co-star, previously described her appearance in The Flintstones as "a big step forward for black people".

The Oscar-winning actress played Miss Sharon Stone in the live-action adaptation of the animated TV sitcom, and Halle thinks her appearance represented a landmark moment for "black women especially".

After re-watching the 1994 comedy movie, Halle wrote on Instagram: "You guys message me every year about The Flintstones film so I thought I’d do something special for the 30th anniversary [heart emoji] Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time (sic)"

The actress subsequently hailed the cultural significance of her role in the movie.

Halle explained that The Flintstones "was the fabric of our culture" and although the film was "over the top and campy", it was far more important than many people acknowledge.

The 60-year-old actress - who also played Storm in the X-Men film series between 2000 and 2014 - explained: "Being a black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, 'The Flintstones' was the fabric of our culture. I knew that this was a big step forward for black people - black women especially.

"While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be. (sic)"