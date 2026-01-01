Marisa Tomei explains why she loved working with Liam Neeson

Marisa Tomei found it "easy" to work with Liam Neeson.

The 61-year-old actress stars alongside Liam, 74, in The Mongoose, the new action-thriller film, and Marisa admits that she loved working with the award-winning star.

Speaking to People, Marisa explained: "It was built into the script, and Liam’s just naturally such a leader, so it’s easy to fall into his heart and arms as a character."

In the movie, Marisa and Liam play a former couple who remain close to each other after their divorce.

The actress observed that they share a "romantic, eternal love" for each other.

Marisa said: "It’s very romantic because they’re of a certain age, and they’ve both been through, as characters, these brutalities in their lives, but have this very romantic, eternal love between them."

Liam's long-time stunt coordinator Mark Vanselow directed The Mongoose, and Marisa relished working with them both.

She said: "I’m coming into his playground, right? I’m coming into his team.

"They’ve worked together for so many years, so he really has it all dialled in. I could just link into his energy really easily."

Marisa recently revealed that she's admired Liam for "a long time".

The actress - who has enjoyed significant success on stage and screen - explained that she's admired Liam for decades.

Marisa - who has portrayed May Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016 - told People: "I’ve admired him for a long time, and it seemed like it would be a film that was going to have a lot of action and fun packed in with a story that’s hard to tell in a lot of other genres.

"I think this was a really great way to tell this story of the trauma of war and what our American heroes go through, and then have it be extremely entertaining at the same time, and have this incredible actor at the centre of it."

Marisa admits that the opportunity to work with Liam was what drew her to the film.

The actress was also surprised by his sense of humour.

Marisa - who starred in Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this year - said: "The whole kit and caboodle was really about Liam and the fun of working with him.

"Obviously, he’s a legend, but once you get to meet him and speak with him, he’s so funny. A lot of that humour does come through.

"The script is really well crafted to be an action movie as well as have that comedy in it, to have zingers."