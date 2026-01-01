Nicolas Cage 'currently homeless' after sinkhole opened up outside Malibu home

Nicolas Cage has admitted he's "currently a little bit homeless" after a sinkhole opened up next to his home in Malibu, California.

In early September, a massive sinkhole opened up beside the garage of the Hollywood star's oceanfront home, causing part of the road and his driveway to collapse and leave a deep crater that exposed the beach below the property.

Cage addressed the incident during a panel discussion at L.A. Comic Con over the weekend.

"I'm currently a little bit homeless," the 62-year-old said. "Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I'm just sort of living in hotels."

The Leaving Las Vegas star noted that his current living situation had affected his Halloween plans with his four-year-old daughter August.

"I don't have normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight," he explained. "I'll take my daughter out trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica, but I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies - called The Shining."

"He (Stanley Kubrick) directed the hell out of that movie. I'm going to watch that tonight. After I put my daughter to bed, I'm going to put on The Shining."

Cage shares his daughter with his wife Riko Shibata. He also has two adult sons - Weston, 35, and Kal-El, 21 - from prior relationships.

Authorities with the City of Malibu declared an emergency on 8 September, warning that the sinkhole "poses imminent danger to the homes and residents". Seven homes were "red-tagged due to hazardous conditions resulting from the sinkhole", meaning they were deemed unsafe or uninhabitable, and the gas and water supply were also shut off.

The Oscar-winning actor bought the $10.5 million (£8 million) mansion in 2024.