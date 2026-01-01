NEWS Janet Jackson to feature in Justin Timberlake docuseries Newsdesk Share with :





Janet Jackson will reportedly appear in an upcoming four-part docuseries about Justin Timberlake.

On Monday, editors at Variety reported that a "tell-all" programme about the SexyBack hitmaker's life and career will be released on Apple TV in December.



A source claimed the project, directed by Fisher Stevens, will include an interview with Jackson about her infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004.



During the event, the All for You singer's breast - adorned with a nipple shield - was exposed by Timberlake to the viewing public for approximately half a second. Since then, the incident is often referred to as Nipplegate or Janetgate.



Representatives for Jackson, Timberlake, and Apple TV have not yet responded to the report.



Meanwhile, a second insider indicated the new docuseries will also see the 45-year-old reflect on his relationship with Britney Spears. The pair dated from 1999 until 2002.



In February 2021, Timberlake posted a message on Instagram in which he addressed past controversies involving Jackson and Spears, declaring: "I can do better and I will do better."



It's unclear what other time periods the docuseries will cover.



Timberlake hit headlines in June 2024 when he was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).

After agreeing to a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of driving while impaired and was sentenced to a fine totalling $760 (£566) and 25 hours of community service.



And at the conclusion of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in July 2025, the former *NSYNC member revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.



Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, with the couple sharing two sons.

