Jennifer Hudson pays tribute to Matthew Wright

Jennifer Hudson has paid tribute to television producer Matthew Wright.

The TV producer died suddenly in an "unfathomable tragedy" on 30 October, his family confirmed in a GoFundMe appeal. They did not share his cause of death.

Hudson, 45, paid tribute to Wright in a touching post on Instagram on Monday, revealing she had seen him the day before his sudden death aged 52 on 30 October.

The Grammy winner shared that Wright had helped launch The Jennifer Hudson Show and had visited the set on Thursday for their Halloween special.

Hudson's Instagram post featured a photo of her posing alongside Wright on the set of the popular daytime TV show. A second photo showed her and Wright behind the scenes as she looked at a cue card, that Wright appeared to be pointing to.

"So saddened by the loss of Matt Wright," her caption began.

"One of our former producers who helped launch @jenniferhudsonshow. He was just back to visit on Thursday for our Halloween show!"

She added: "He made such a huge impact on so many people in this industry and beyond! My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Matt!"

Hudson's tribute comes after Ellen DeGeneres shared a touching video on Instagram for the late TV producer, who worked as an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 16 years.