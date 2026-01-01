Christina Applegate reveals she is being tested for lupus and Lyme disease after MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate has revealed she is being tested for lupus and Lyme disease after being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Speaking on her MeSsy podcast on Tuesday, the actress revealed to co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler that she was undergoing new tests to investigate other possible conditions that could be causing her painful symptoms.

"We're going into square one, just doing some testing and going one by one of kind of the sister diseases to MS," she explained.

"You've got RA (rheumatoid arthritis) and you've got lupus and Lyme disease and all these things that kind of can mimic MS. So now I'm being tested for all that stuff slowly but surely."

The Dead To Me star had spent five years battling debilitating symptoms, believed to be caused by MS, only to be told recently that she does not have the disease.

On the podcast last month, Applegate recalled the moment her doctor broke the news, saying, "She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don't have MS.'"

However, rather than celebrating, the news left the 54-year-old devastated, as she no longer had an answer for her symptoms.

Speaking on her podcast last week, she explained she remained unwell despite no longer having a diagnosis.

"If there's something I can be doing to feel better, because I don't have the stigma of MS or I don't have, you know, the criteria of that, whatever that is, please let me know. I am wanting the advice right now," she stated.

The Married... with Children star first announced she had been diagnosed with MS in August 2021, becoming a prominent advocate for those living with the chronic autoimmune condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord.