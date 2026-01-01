Josh O'Connor finds James Bond speculation 'bizarre'

Josh O'Connor finds it "very bizarre" that he's been mentioned as a potential James Bond.

The Crown actor is one of a host of stars - including the likes of Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Jacob Elordi - who have been mentioned as potential successors to Daniel Craig, and he is amazed but "honoured" to be the subject of the speculation.

He told the BBC: "To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary.

"It's an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment... even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that."

However, Josh insisted he couldn't be drawn on the speculation.

He added: "But I am afraid, there is nothing to say beyond that."

Josh's comments come after Jack Lowden also admitted he finds the speculation "very flattering".

The 36-year-old actor's Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman recently claimed his pal would be Daniel Craig's successor as the suave spy, and despite reports naming him as favourite for the role, Jack insisted he doesn't really pay attention to the rumours.

He told GQ magazine: "On [Gary's comments]… It's all very flattering. It's nice to be mentioned - for any role - and I'm just not really going to add to the noise...

"It's very nice, and Gary's a sweetheart - it's particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don't really listen to it."

And Jack thinks many actors of his age get linked to playing Bond, regardless of whether they're in serious consideration or not.

He added: "As a young male actor, generally, the minute you're not playing a zany artist type, the minute you're in a suit, people fling it at you."

In September, Gary claimed Jack had been hired for the next Bond film.

Speaking to Canada's The Morning Show, he said: “It’s been rumoured that [Jack's] on the shortlist. We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Last month, it was reported the War and Peace actor was one of three people left in contention for the role after the likes of Jack Barton, Callum Turner, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson all auditioned.

Jack was reported to be up against Jacob Elordi and one unnamed actor.

The shortlist was reported by Jeff Sneider at The InSneider as well as World Of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy, who wrote: "A few weeks ago, I was told that the race to become the next James Bond had narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and an undisclosed third actor.

"I couldn't publish it then. Now that Jeff Sneider at The InSneider is also reporting Lowden and Elordi as finalists, the cat's out of the bag, so here we are.

"What I'm hearing is that an announcement could come anytime between the last week of October and early November. That's soon."

Ruimy suggests Elordi is Amazon's favourite while Lowden is the more traditional choice for the role, however, the new film's director Denis Villeneuve may be backing the unnamed third actor as his "wild card".

The insider added: "Elordi is fresh-ish, but he's not British and he's not unknown. Lowden is British but will be pushing 37 when cameras roll.

"And then there's that third name, the mystery actor, who I'm told has barely been speculated about and who could be Villeneuve's wild card if he decides to go against the grain."