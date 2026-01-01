Hailey Bieber, Julia Roberts among stars urging fans to vote in US elections

Hollywood stars were out in force on Tuesday as they encouraged their fellow Americans to vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

Hailey Bieber showed off her "I voted" sticker on Instagram, adding in a text overlay, "And you should too!"

Julia Roberts also shared a photo of her sticker on social media, writing in the caption, "Power to the People," while Reese Witherspoon shared a selfie to Instagram, writing, "Your voice matters! What a privilege it is to use it. Make sure you go vote today!"

Control of the United States Congress hangs in the balance as Americans cast their final votes. The outcome of the midterms will decide whether President Trump's Republicans or the opposition Democrats take control of the law-making arm of government.

Jessica Biel posted a selfie from her car and wrote, "Voting looks good on everyone."

Tom Hanks also encouraged his followers to vote by sharing a snap of himself wearing his "I voted" sticker.

Cupertino star Busy Philipps posted to her Instagram, writing, "Vote baby vote! Early voting is so hot right now! Let's get our country back! We have the numbers for good!"

She added, "Do not let billionaires steal this country and run it into the ground so they can go hide in bunkers in New Zealand! LFG!"