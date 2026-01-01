Blac Chyna hit with legal action for six-figure tax bill

Blac Chyna has been hit with a hefty six-figure tax lien.

The California Franchise Tax Board filed a $116,732.37 (£86,838.96) lien against the reality star, whose real name is Angela White, for the 2024 taxable year, Page Six reports.

A tax lien is a legal claim placed on a property or asset when a taxpayer fails to pay taxes owed. It gives the IRS a priority right to property or financial assets until the debt is cleared.

The lien comes seven years after White's ex Rob Kardashian stopped paying child support for the couple's now nine-year-old daughter, Dream.

Kardashian initially agreed to pay White $20,000 (£15,000) a month after the former couple reached a custody agreement in 2017.

However, in November 2018, he filed to have the payments lowered, claiming that he could no longer afford the amount, and that their messy breakup had damaged his earning potential.

In March 2019, the former couple reached a new agreement that eliminated child support payments altogether.

Under the deal, neither parent would pay the other, and they would each cover Dream's expenses during their respective parenting time while splitting certain costs, including medical care and school.

In March 2022, White complained that she had been forced to give up three of her cars because she was a single mother receiving "no support".

White and Kardashian sparked speculation about a possible romantic reunion last autumn.