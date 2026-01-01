Chris Rock blames marriage failure on 'addiction'

Chris Rock has blamed the failure of his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock on his "addiction" problems.

The comedian owned up to a range of vices that he claimed destroyed his 18-year marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock.

"I was not a great husband," Chris, 61, told GQ in an interview published on Tuesday. "I watched a lot of porn. I don't watch porn anymore. I haven't watched porn in five, six years."

Chris and Malaak, 57, were married from 1996 until 2014 and share two children, Lola, 24, and Zahra, 22.

The Everybody Hates Chris alum also reflected on an admission he made in his 2018 stand-up special, Tamborine, that he had "cheated" on his wife and had not been "kind".

"It's not anything I'm proud of, but it's something I had to go through," he told GQ for the magazine's Men of the Year issue.

Comparing himself to a Marvel superhero, he explained he believed he had needed to be "humbled".

"I tested my powers," Chris said. "I definitely realised I wasn't God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been."

Elsewhere, Chris opened up about a nonverbal learning disorder he had been diagnosed with in adulthood and which made it difficult for him to pick up on social cues.

"Yeah. I'm not one for a hint," he admitted. "You got to tell me exactly what the f**k you want. You have to tell me exactly what the f**k you mean."

The actor explained he was in ongoing therapy for both his mental health and to address his learning difficulty.

"You never come out. It's an ongoing thing. You know what I mean?" he said. "So it's a combination of therapy and what I have, NVLD, nonverbal learning disorder. So I have a person that helps me with that, and I have another therapist. I mean, it's okay."