Eric Dane once nearly came to blows with Josh Duhamel on Las Vegas set

Eric Dane once almost had a fist fight with Josh Duhamel on the set of the TV series Las Vegas.

In an excerpt from his posthumous memoir My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments obtained by Entertainment Weekly this week, the late Grey's Anatomy actor recalled how he warned Duhamel that he had a herniated cervical disc in his neck before they were due to film a scene for season two of the show in 2004.

"The director calls 'Action,' and Josh pulls on my tie. Fire rips through my neck. I go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, we have to stop.' He apologizes, I grunt from the pain, and then, take two. He pulls on my tie again," he began.

Dane claimed Duhamel pulled on his tie during a second take - causing him even more pain.

"Fine. Okay. Take three, and son of a b**ch, he grabs my f**kng tie again. I whip off my suit coat and I say, 'Let's go, you p**sy-a*s actor.' I ball my hands into fists and I come at him," the star remembered. "Nobody calls 'Cut,' the camera keeps rolling, and to the world who sees the whole nasty scene, I'm the aggressor, the hothead, I start the fight."

Dane didn't disclose whether he and Duhamel actually came to blows.

However, the father of two insisted that they were on good terms in recent years.

"Josh and I have seen each other since and we're cool. But I want to say it again. Josh, I was wrong. I should've walked away. I'm sorry, dude," he added.

Representatives for Duhamel, 53, have not yet commented on the story.

My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments is now available to purchase.

Dane died at the age of 53 in February following a battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).