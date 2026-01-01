Jack Osbourne feels 'like a fraud' in MS community

Jack Osbourne has admitted he feels "like a fraud" in the multiple sclerosis (MS) community because he doesn't suffer as much as others.

The TV personality, who was diagnosed with MS in April 2012, admitted on Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast that he has a "strange relationship" with the autoimmune disease.

"If I'm being honest, part of me feels a bit like a fraud in a sense," he shared, noting that his complicated feelings stem from comparing himself to other sufferers.

"I'll go to these MS events - I've had the disease, been diagnosed 14 years now - and I'll see people who were diagnosed a year ago, and they're in a much worse position and they're having a much harder time," he explained. "It hasn't stopped me, and it hasn't really slowed me down."

Repeating that he felt like "a bit of a fraud", adding, "Even though I'm not. But it's just this strange relationship I have to it."

Sigler, who also has MS, told the 40-year-old to "shift (his) narrative", insisting that the disease manifests itself in a "wide spectrum of ways" in sufferers.

The former Osbournes star was diagnosed with the condition, which affects the central nervous system, when he was 26.

He recalled that he "went full Negative Nancy" after receiving his diagnosis.

"It was defeat," he said. "I just had my daughter and I was entering this new phase. And it was scary. I didn't know anything about MS."

Podcast co-host Applegate believed she had MS for five years, however, she learned earlier this year that she had been misdiagnosed.