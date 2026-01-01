Hailey Bieber details 'lonely journey' with health condition after son's birth

Hailey Bieber has lifted the lid on her "lonely journey" with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after giving birth to her two-year-old son.

During an interview with WWD, the model admitted that talking about her experience with the condition made her feel "less alone" after she had her first child in August 2024.

"After I had my son, I struggled with (PMDD) a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it," Hailey shared. "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone. When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey."

The Rhode founder, who shares Jack with her husband Justin Bieber, explained that her PMDD experience made her "drawn to women's health".

"Especially after having my own child. That was just a really intense and special journey that I had," she added. "There's so much that happens when you are pregnant, during childbirth. There's so many things that happen leading up to having a child."

As a result, her beauty brand recently announced a $5 million (£3.7 million), three-year partnership with the Foundation for Women's Health, marking Rhode's largest philanthropic investment to date. The commitment supports medical research, education and care in historically underfunded areas, according to WWD.

PMDD is a condition that causes severe emotional and physical symptoms before a period. More intense than PMS, symptoms include sadness or hopelessness, anxiety, extreme moodiness, irritability and anger.

The 29-year-old first revealed her PMDD experience on the SHE MD Podcast in May.

"For me, it felt like the week before my period was not just PMS. It felt extreme mentally. Like, 'Why does it feel like my whole entire life is going to end?'" Hailey divulged. "It sucks. It is also dangerous, and it should be taken seriously."