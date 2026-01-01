Walter Koenig's cause of death revealed

Walter Koenig's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, who played Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, passed away at his home in Los Angeles on 25 October. He was 90.

According to TMZ, Koenig's immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest.

Chronic diastolic congestive heart failure was listed as an underlying cause on his death certificate, while acute renal failure (kidney failure) was listed as a significant contributing condition.

According to the certificate, the Babylon 5 actor was laid to rest on 30 October at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. His son, Andrew, was laid to rest at the same location after he died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 41.

Announcing Koenig's death last week, his representatives said he "passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece".

Koenig made his debut as Ensign Pavel Chekov, navigator on the USS Enterprise, in the second season of the original Star Trek series in 1967. He reprised the role for seven films between 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture and 1994's Star Trek Generations, two unofficial films, and voiced President Anton Chekov in the 2023 TV show Star Trek: Picard.

He died three days before fellow Star Trek alum Patrick Stewart, who passed away on 28 October at the age of 86 following a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.