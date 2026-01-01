Cher responds to Michael Douglas shading her over 1988 Oscars win

Cher has publicly responded to Michael Douglas shading her over 1988 Academy Awards victory.

During the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Wall Street actor recalled how he was shocked that the singer-actress won the Oscar for Best Actress for Moonstruck over his Fatal Attraction co-star, Glenn Close.

"She should have won with Fatal Attraction," he announced, while host Graham stated, "Oh, wow."

In response, Michael quipped, "I know, that's what we all said," and fellow guest Glenn declared, "Michael, be kind!"

But after the exchange circulated on social media over the weekend, Cher's publicist issued a brief statement addressing the controversy.

"Cher adores Michael Douglas," the representative simply stated.

Earlier in the conversation on the talk show, Michael admitted he and the other producers of 1987's Fatal Attraction initially didn't think Glenn was "right for the part".

"But she insisted on auditioning and she blew us away. We had never been so wrong in our lives. We were idiots," the 82-year-old smiled.

And Glenn described how the end of the film ended up changing.

"It really was very film noir, and the original ending had Alex, my character, slitting her throat and him going to jail, but American audiences didn't like it during testing," the 79-year-old explained. "They were angry and wanted her dead. So, I was asked to re-shoot the ending six months later. I fought against it and was very cross as I didn't see her as a psychopath. But they wore me down and Alex became the most hated woman in America."

Michael is currently promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.