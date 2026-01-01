Dafne Keen thought Millie Bobby Brown would beat her to Logan role

Dafne Keen thought Millie Bobby Brown would win the coveted role in Logan over her.

The 21-year-old, who is best known for playing mutant Laura / X-23 alongside Hugh Jackman in the 2017 superhero film, has revealed the audition process came down to just her and the Stranger Things star - and she was certain Brown would get it.

"It was me and Millie," Keen shared on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "She was filming (Stranger Things) at the time, I think, but (it) hadn't come out yet."

The Spanish-British actress recalled that they hung out at the hotel before bumping into each other again at the audition.

"We know each other. She's so sweet," Keen said. "I recall seeing her at the hotel, and I think we chatted a little bit. At that age, when you see another child, you're like, 'Yay, friends!'

"We were hanging out at the hotel and then we got to the audition and it was like, 'Oh. Oh, it's you.' And I remember thinking: 'She's gonna book it, like there's no way I'm booking it.'"

The Acolyte star added that Brown, 22, was "so lovely" at the audition.

Earlier this year, the Enola Holmes star revealed that she felt "broken" after losing the role to Keen.

"I screen-tested with Hugh Jackman when I was like, 11 or 12," she told her co-star Louis Partridge during Entertainment Weekly's Lie vs. Lie video series. "I felt like I probably didn't get it, because I think there was someone else that was better."

Keen reprised her role as X-23 alongside Jackman in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.