Beanie Feldstein opens up about motherhood after welcoming first baby with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein has opened up about the joy of the "mom juggle" as she returns from maternity leave after welcoming her first baby.

The Ladybird star and her wife, Bonnie-Chance Roberts welcomed a daughter during the summer, whose name and date of birth haven't been released.

Reflecting on becoming a mother, Beanie told People Magazine that her daughter is "beyond my wildest dreams."

"I really did dream her," she gushed, explaining that she had always wanted to be a mum and to have a daughter.

"I look at her every day, and I'm like, 'You're just beyond anything I could have even tried to imagine,'" she said.

Beanie and her wife announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram in May.

"Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!" they captioned a joint post, referring to Bonnie-Chance's hometown of Liverpool, England.

Beanie is now hitting the ground running, starring in three films; the upcoming Focker-In-Law alongside Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, Seth Rogen's adult animated film Tangles and sci-fi drama The End of It.

But despite her workload she is enjoying every moment of motherhood she can.

"I don't think anyone that has had a baby can look at their child and not just feel the most gratitude to the universe," she remarked.

She added: "I feel very grateful every day that I get to be her mom and mother alongside my wife and watch her with my whole family."

Focker-In-Law will be in UK cinemas from 24 November.